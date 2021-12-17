Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

