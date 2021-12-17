California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Insider Sells $30,422.50 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CWT opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $10,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after buying an additional 160,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

