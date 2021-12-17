Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,738 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,134% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

