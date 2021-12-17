Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $15.79 million and approximately $36,354.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.30 or 0.08319955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00073534 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

