Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.00. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CATC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.26. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $624.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.