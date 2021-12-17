Canaccord Genuity Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.85

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.47.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -27.19. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.3205714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.