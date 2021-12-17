Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s current price.

UPWK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth $396,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth $2,747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 306.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

