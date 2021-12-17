Canaccord Genuity Lowers New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$29.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.