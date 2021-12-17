Canaccord Genuity Lowers New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

