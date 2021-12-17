Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.41. Approximately 229,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 266,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14.

About Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

