Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,260 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

