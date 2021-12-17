Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 41.6% in November

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,679. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.