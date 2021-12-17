Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$150.37.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$164.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.83.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

