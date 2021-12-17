Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $116,654.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

