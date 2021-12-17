Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 78 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $279.47 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

