Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $428.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.11 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

