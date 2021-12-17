Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.