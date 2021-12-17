Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,220 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.