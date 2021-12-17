Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,177 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 92,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.29 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

