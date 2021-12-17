Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Shares of APD traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.84. 3,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,585. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

