Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

