Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.85. 10,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,243. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

