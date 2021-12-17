Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.05. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,627. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $215.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

