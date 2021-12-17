Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.46 and a 12 month high of $313.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

