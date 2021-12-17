Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,162 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

