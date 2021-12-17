Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

