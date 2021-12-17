CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 39,962 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,409,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $1,502,115.96.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62.

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88.

On Friday, December 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.70 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

