CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 811,120 shares of company stock valued at $28,661,693. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CarGurus by 48.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CarGurus by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

