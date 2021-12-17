Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 48,583,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,417,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

