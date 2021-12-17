Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.