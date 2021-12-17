CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCCS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CCCS opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,287,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

