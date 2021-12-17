CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,092 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $57,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $234.06. 8,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,203. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $234.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average of $203.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

