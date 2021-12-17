CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys 47,941 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,311. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

