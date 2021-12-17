CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,911 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $94,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $147.29. 119,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290,186. The company has a market cap of $267.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

