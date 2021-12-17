CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 252,743 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252,743 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $123,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $121.65. 16,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

