CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

CDK opened at $39.22 on Thursday. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

