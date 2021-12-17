Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.39

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 5607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,318.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

