Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.32

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

