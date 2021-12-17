Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

NYSE CEPU remained flat at $$3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,377. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.10 million, a P/E ratio of -77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

