Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $253.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 590.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

