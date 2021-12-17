Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $132.31 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $132.31 million and $635,173.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00053282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.24 or 0.08024951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00078337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,169.54 or 1.00103838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,835,387 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.