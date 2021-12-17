Ceres (CERES) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $242.48 or 0.00519192 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $299,326.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.32 or 0.08218563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.87 or 0.99961107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 7,724 coins and its circulating supply is 5,849 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

