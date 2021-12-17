Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $665,405.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.05 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after purchasing an additional 966,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.