Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.90

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.90 and last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 153720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Get Cerner alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.