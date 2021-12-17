CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.12.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.