CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

CGI stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

