Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Shares Up 0.1%

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

