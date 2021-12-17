Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $800.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $631.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $680.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $720.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.