Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWSRF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of CWSRF stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

