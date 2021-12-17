Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,995 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.97. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

