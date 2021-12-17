Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given New GBX 355 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 385 ($5.09) to GBX 355 ($4.69) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHG opened at GBX 288.50 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.72. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 244.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 346 ($4.57). The company has a market capitalization of £816.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

